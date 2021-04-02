Police seize £59,000 worth of drugs and cash following Magherafelt operation

A quantity of Class B drugs with a value of £30,000 has been seized by the PSNI after a search in Magherafelt on Thursday.

Class B drugs with a value of £30,000 has been seized by the PSNI after a search in Magherafelt on Thursday.

Police in MId Ulster also found about £29,000 worth of cash during the search, alongside a "large quantity" of Cannabis Edibles.

In a statement, Inspector David Cochrane said: “We will continue to work in partnership with communities to reduce harm by removing drugs and harmful substances from your area and put those responsible before the Court.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about the supply of illegal drugs, or anyone who has concerns, to get in touch with us on 101.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers on 0800555111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."