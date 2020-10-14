Police seize boat and herbal cannabis in search targeting South East Antrim UDA

The search was carried out on Wednesday under the Misuse of Drugs Act by officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force targeting paramilitaries.

The task force was set up by the PSNI, HM Revenue & Customs and the National Crime Agency as part of the Executive’s action plan on tackling paramilitary activity, criminality and organised crime.

Detective Chief Inspector Cummings said: "The PCTF remain committed to investigating all aspects of criminality being carried out by those purporting to be operating under the convenient flag of a paramilitary organisation.

"Paramilitaries are not defenders of their communities, instead they are criminals who prey on vulnerable people and exploit any circumstances they can for their own gain.“We will continue to listen to the community and act on any information they provide us, so I would ask anyone with information about any criminality linked to paramilitaries to contact police on 101 or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111, which gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”