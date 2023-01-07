Police seize car in Natalie McNally murder probe as investigation moves to Lisburn area

Death of mum-to-be has brought unimaginable heartache to a loving family, says detective as police prepare to revisit murder scene

Police also revealed the investigation has moved to the Lisburn area.

It came as the man leading the murder hunt said he is determined to bring Natalie’s killer to justice.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said her death had caused unimaginable heartache to a loving family, whose world has been turned upside down.

In a further update on Saturday afternoon, the PSNI said: “Detectives investigating the murder of Natalie McNally have today carried out a number of house-to-house enquiries in the Lisburn area.

“Detectives have also seized a car from an address in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area, which has been taken away for further examination.”

Natalie (32) was fatally stabbed on the night of Sunday December 18 in her home in Silverwood Green in Lurgan.

Police will revisit the murder scene on Sunday as they hunt her killer.

Flowers left close to the scene of Natalie’s murder

Detectives from the Major Investigation Team will hand out leaflets and speak to people in the area.

Mr McGuinness said: “Tomorrow, Sunday 8 January, will mark three weeks since Natalie, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was brutally murdered in her own home.

“Tomorrow our officers will be revisiting the scene. We will be speaking with motorists and pedestrians in a determined attempt to jog memories.

“This is just one part of an extensive investigation, in which we’ve already carried out hundreds of house-to-house enquiries and seized over 3,000 hours of CCTV footage.”

A PSNI leaflet appealing for help in catching Natalie McNally's killer

He added: “The deaths of Natalie and her unborn baby have left unimaginable heartache to a loving family, whose world has been turned upside down.

“Amidst their pain, Natalie’s devoted family have, somehow, found the strength to appeal publicly for anyone with information to do the right thing and speak up.

“And, likewise, we remain absolutely steadfast in our determination to bring the killer to justice.”

Mr McGuinness made a fresh appeal for help in identifying the man seen in CCTV footage released by the PSNI.

The grainy footage shows a man with a backpack entering Silverwood Green at 8.52pm on December 18. He leaves at 9:30pm.

Mr McGuinness urged people to “keep this image firmly in your mind”.

He added: “We have released CCTV footage for all to see, and our efforts to identify the man in this footage remain ongoing. You’ll see the suspect arriving at Silverwood Green that night at 8.52pm, and you’ll see the same figure walking away at 9.30pm. I want to keep this image firmly in your mind.

“Please remember, this was the night of Sunday 18 December – that’s the same day as the World Cup Final. I’m asking you to cast your mind back to that Sunday. If you witnessed anything untoward – no matter how insignificant it may seem – or if you have captured dash cam or CCTV footage, please get in touch.

“I’m also keen to highlight the reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and independent of the police.

“The reward is being offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Natalie’s murder. Crimestoppers take information completely anonymously, meaning they will never ask for or store any of your personal details.”

Anyone with information on Natalie’s murder should contact Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

So far police have made two arrests but no-one has been charged.

A 32-year-old man arrested on December 19 was released unconditionally and is no longer a suspect.

A second man detained on December 21, also 32, has been released on police bail to allow for further inquiries.

On Thursday, Mr McGuinness said his main line of inquiry was that Ms McNally was killed by someone she knew and was comfortable allowing into her home.

Yesterday Natalie’s father Noel expressed concern that her killer may have fled to a different jurisdiction.

It came as the PSNI carried out a search at Silverwood Golf Course. Images showed officers conducting searches within the grounds of the premises.

The busy Silverwood golf course is directly behind Ms McNally’s estate.

According to the BBC, the searches at the course were not intelligence-based and were part of the ongoing investigation around off-road routes close to Ms McNally’s home. Officers were seen examining shrubs and hedges around the area.