Police seize cars, money and drugs after South East Antrim UDA raids

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) have seized two cars, money and a suspected quantity of drugs as part of an operation targeting the South East Antrim UDA.

Police seized a quantity of suspected Class and Class B controlled drugs and discovered the components of a suspected cannabis factory following a series of coordinated searches in Newtownards and Dundonald on Tuesday.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number offences including possession of Class A and B controlled Drugs with intent to supply, and possessing and converting criminal property.

He was arrested in the Newtownards area and was later released on police bail pending further enquiries.Detective Inspector O’Neill said officers carried out searches in a number of houses in an operation targeting "the drugs criminality of South East Antrim UDA".

"Approximately £8,000 cash was recovered along with two ‘high end’ cars, and a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £450," he said. “Today’s operation is evidence that the PCTF will continue to investigate all aspects of criminality being carried out by anyone purporting to be operating under the convenient flag of a paramilitary organisation.

"Paramilitaries are not defenders of their communities, instead they are criminals who prey on vulnerable people and exploit any circumstances they can for their own gain.“Anyone with information about any criminality linked to paramilitaries should contact police on 101 or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111, which gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”