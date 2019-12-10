Police seize cash and drugs in INLA probe

The seizures were made in Londonderry on Tuesday

Police have seized suspected class A and class B drugs and £20,000 in cash as part of an investigation into the INLA.

The seizures were made during searches in the Cityside area of Londonderry on Tuesday afternoon.

As part of the joint two-day operation, Gardai also carried out searches in the Co Donegal area on Monday a seized a number of items.

Detective Inspector Phelan said the INLA claim to be protecting their community, but are actually "heavily involved" in extortion, the supply of illegal drugs, counterfeit goods and money laundering.

"Their main objective is to line their pockets, regardless of the harm and misery that they bring to people in the local area," said.

"They act as judge and jury, carrying out paramilitary style attacks that they claim are in the best interests of their community but the reality is that they allow people to deal drugs so long as they pay them a hefty portion of the profits.

"Many families in Derry/Londonderry have been destroyed as a result of those who deal harmful drugs."

Detective Inspector Phelan appealed for anyone with any information regarding paramilitary criminality to contact police on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.