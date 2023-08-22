Police seize class A and B drugs in separate searches in Derry

Two men have been arrested after police in Londonderry seized a quantity of class A and B drugs following two separate searches in the city yesterday (Tuesday).

The first seizure occurred in the Waterside area where officers found a quantity of suspected class B drugs along with cash and other items.

A man, aged 30, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B controlled drug, possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of a class B controlled drug.

He remains in custody at this time.

A second separate search took place in the Cityside area, where a quantity of suspected class A and class B drugs were seized.

An 18-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A controlled drug with Intent to supply, possession of class A controlled drug, Possession of class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a class B controlled drug.

He also remains in custody at this time.

A police spokesperson said the organisation was appealing to anyone with concerns about drugs in their community, or has information about drug-related issues to call police on 101. A report can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.