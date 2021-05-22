Police seize drugs and cash in search targeting East Belfast UVF

Cocaine with an estimated street value of around £350,000 and a large quantity of cash was seized..

Police targeting the organised criminal activity of East Belfast UVF have recovered a significant quantity of controlled drugs following a search.

Cocaine with an estimated street value of around £350,000 and a large quantity of cash was seized in East Belfast on Saturday by officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF), assisted by the PSNI.

A 56-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Paramilitary Crime Task Force continue to disrupt the criminality activity of organised criminals who badge themselves as paramilitaries.

"Today’s operation was part of our ongoing proactive investigation into the criminality of East Belfast UVF.

“The substantial quantity of Class A controlled drugs removed from the streets not only removes these dangerous drugs from circulation, it also will impact on the groups finances and ability to cause harm.

“Today’s seizure is evidence of police commitment to listening to local communities and acting on what they tell us.

“I would encourage anyone with information about the supply of illegal drugs or information about paramilitary organised crime to get in touch with police on 101. I would also like to thank all those people who have come forward to police with this information to date.”