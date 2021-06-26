Police seize drugs, cash and car in Derry INLA operation

A 35-year-old was arrested in Co Londonderry on Friday on suspicion of a number of drugs offences and possession of criminal property by police who stopped a car in the vicinity of Dungiven Road.

Following a search of the vehicle over 11 kilograms of suspected Class B drugs and a large sum of cash was seized as well as the luxury car.

A follow-up search of a property in Derry/Londonderry was also conducted, where further large sums of cash, a quantity of herbal cannabis, vacuum pack bags and scales were seized.

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force said: “I believe these drugs were destined to be sold in the local community, putting a further strain on our health services and bringing about more harm to the people of the city.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information about drugs criminality to contact police. However, I recognise and understand that there are some who may be reluctant to report this activity to the Police Service of Northern Ireland for various reasons. I would like to reassure everyone in the community that we will investigate all reports of crime fairly and proportionately, and where there is evidence bring this before the courts,” she said.

“Drug dealers remain a priority for the PCTF due to the Human Rights abuses they carry out in their local communities and we are working hard to disband this organised criminal group. We will continue to listen to communities and act on information they provide, so I would encourage members of the public with information regarding drug dealing and any form of criminality to call us on 101.

“A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”