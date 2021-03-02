Police seize drugs, cash and phones in Magherafelt searches

Police have seized drugs, cash and phones following a number of searches in the Magherafelt area on Tuesday morning under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch recovered a small amount of suspected Class A controlled drugs, a significant sum of money believed to be around £23,000, mobile phones and other items which have been taken away for further examination.

Detective Inspector Aubrey Shaw said: "We are committed to disrupting criminal activities and people who choose to become involved in this type of criminality are a blight on society and the communities they exert their control over.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information, or concerns about these type of criminal activities to get in touch. We will act on information we receive. It may not always be visible and immediate but, please be assured, every piece of information is assessed and acted on.”

Anyone with information should contact the PSNI on 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous please phone the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.