Police seize drugs in Co Armagh and Co Down after series of raids

PSNI officers being briefed before the search operation in Co Armagh and Co Down.

Some of the suspected drugs seized during series of searches in Co Armagh and Co Down.

Police have seized a quantity of Class A, B and C drugs during a series of searches in Co Armagh and Co Down.

Nine houses were targeted in Lurgan, Portadown, Armagh, Craigavon and Banbridge during a dedicated day of proactive action against the supply of illegal drugs.

One stop and search of an individual was conducted and a vehicle was searched during the operation on Thursday.

A number of items were seized and a quantity of suspected Class A, B and C drugs were taken off the streets.

Two men, aged 48 and 53, were issued with community resolution notices in relation to the seizures and one male suspect was reported to the PPS for motoring and drug offences.

The PSNI’s Neighbourhood Inspector for Portadown, Adam Ruston, said a number of officers from across different teams within the PSNI worked together to conduct the raids.

“Today’s activity was an opportunity for us, as police officers and staff, to focus on our strengths," he said.

"By working together across our departments we were able to highlight our everyday work to disrupt crime, take drugs off our streets and keep our communities safer."

He continued: "Police are committed to tackling the scourge of drugs in our communities, and we will continue to proactively investigate and carry out searches linked to the drugs trade and identify those involved in this illegal activity.

"We have seen how the sale, supply and consumption of illegal drugs ruins lives, can devastate families and communities.

"The criminals involved don’t care about the wider impact their drug dealing will have on the wider community and public services. All they care about is lining their own pockets.”

Inspector Ruston said police remain determined to disrupt criminal activity and anyone involved in the drugs trade.

"Anyone tempted to become involved in illegal drugs should be under no illusion; we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts,” he concluded.

"We urge anyone with information about suspected drug dealing in our area to call us on 101, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111."