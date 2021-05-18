Police seize drugs worth £11k in Fermanagh

Suspected cocaine, cannabis and Diazepam tablets with an estimated street value of £11,000 have been seized in Enniskillen.

Police seized the drugs on Cornagrade Road in the town on Tuesday night at around 10pm.

Chief Inspector Robert McGowan said: "The illegal supply and use of drugs is a priority for police, and seizures such as this demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs in our society.

"Drugs ruin lives, and I would appeal to anyone who has information about drugs, or any other criminal activity in their neighbourhood, to let us know. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”