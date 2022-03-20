Police seize drugs worth £90k and arrest man in south Belfast

The PSNI has seized suspected Class B drugs in south Belfast with a potential street value of up to £90,000.

Detectives from PSNI Organised Crime in Belfast working in conjunction with partners from Organised Crime Task Force made the seizure on Sunday.

A premises was searched in the south of the city as part the operation and a 53-year-old man was arrested. He is being questioned by police.

Detective Inspector Kelly, from the Organised Crime Unit, said: “We remain fully committed to tackling the scourge of drugs in our communities and we will continue to proactively investigate and carry out searches linked to the drugs trade.

“The very simple reality is that the sale, supply and consumption of these drugs is doing nothing but ruining lives and lining the pockets of organised criminals.”

He added: "We are determined to disrupt their activity and anyone involved in the drugs trade. Anyone tempted to become involved in illegal drugs should be under no illusion; we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts.

“I again repeat our appeal to anyone who can help us identify suspects or provide any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101.

"Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."

Anyone who thinks they might have a problem with alcohol and/or drugs and would like to get help can visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info This also includes details of services available for individuals affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse.