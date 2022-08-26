Police seize fish and chip van in north Belfast as part of paramilitary probe

A fish and chip van has been seized along with cash and tobacco by police investigating paramilitary activity in north Belfast.

Officers from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF), along with HM Revenue & Customs colleagues, took the items during proactive searches on Friday.

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “Three searches were carried out in the Forthriver Park area earlier. A fish and chip van was seized along with cash, approximately 8 kilograms of tobacco and more than 5,000 cigarettes.”

He said the PSNI and partner organisations remained committed to tackling all forms of organised crime.

“I’m keen to thank local people for their continued support, and would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101. Information can also be provided, anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The PCTF was set up to tackle all forms of criminality linked to paramilitarism, and consists of the PSNI, the National Crime Agency and HM Revenue & Customs.