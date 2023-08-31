Police seize four high value cars in Co Down organised crime investigation

The PSNI seized four high value cars and three motorcycles in an investigation into serious criminal activity linked to organised crime on Thursday.

Officers conducted a number of searches in the Downpatrick area. They also seized a jet-ski and a large sum of cash.

Detective Sergeant Murphy said: “As part of our searches today we seized a number of items including four high value cars, three trial motorcycles, a jet-ski and a large sum of cash. The total value of items seized being well in excess of £200,000. No arrests have been made at this time, however, our investigation is ongoing.

“Organised Crime Groups remain a priority for us. They seek to make money from exploiting others, without care for the misery and devastation they cause to people’s lives.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.