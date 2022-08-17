Police seize items in Bogside following reports of ‘reckless’ gunshots being fired after bonfire

Police have seized items for examination in connection to reports of gunshots being fired after the Bogside bonfire on Monday night.

Several thousand people attended the bonfire which was widely condemned for including poppy wreaths, a photo of the Queen as well as other flags and banners in the blaze.

Detectives investigating a report of shots being fired in the vicinity of Meenan Square site in conducted a search in the area on Wednesday morning, August 17.

Shortly before 11.20pm on Monday night, August 15, police received a report of shots being fired in the area where the bonfire was lit.

Chief Inspector Michael O'Loan said: “As part of our investigation, a search was carried out in the area this morning.

“A number of items were seized which are now subject to forensic examination.

"This incident is reported to have occurred at around the time the bonfire in Meenan Square had been lit when we know there was a large number of people in the vicinity – an act that would be beyond reckless when so many people were present.

“We’re urging anyone with information, or captured footage, which may assist our investigation to call us 101, quoting reference number 2217 of 15/08/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/