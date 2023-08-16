Police seize items related to illegal streaming in Co Armagh

Police seized items related to illegal television streaming in Co Armagh on Wednesday.

The items were seized while investigating intellectual property crime, such as illegal television streaming.

Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “Officers conducted a proactive policing operation at a property in the Cullyhanna area. A number of items were seized and have been taken away for further forensic examinations.

“While the focus of these investigations are on the providers of the service, those who use the services are also liable to prosecution. We would urge anybody using these services to stop.

“Using illegal streaming devices may appear to be a bargain, but what it means is that revenue to the legitimate economy is lost.”