Police seize 'number of items' after operation into dissident republicans

A PSNI operation into dissident republican activity has seen a number of items taken away by the police for examination, as the force confirmed the operation had concluded.

The searches in North Lurgan, Irvinestown and Castlederg took place on Tuesday morning, after the PSNI confirmed detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit were carrying out the operation.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the PSNI said: "Searches in North Lurgan, Irvinestown and Castlederg carried out by Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit as part of an ongoing operation into the activities of the Continuity IRA have concluded.

"A number of items have been taken away for examination."