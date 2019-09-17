Police seize suspected cannabis worth £100k in Co Down

Police have seized suspected cannabis plants worth an estimated £100,000 in Co Down.

The seizure was made by detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch during a planned search of a house in Moria on Tuesday.

Detective Sergeant Brian O'Neill said: “We will continue to do everything possible to prevent the supply of drugs and make people aware of the real danger posed to their health and their lives if they take illegal drugs or prescription drugs that have not been prescribed for them by a medical practitioner.

“Some people think that cannabis is harmless – this simply isn’t true. It can damage your physical and mental health and it is the most used drug by people receiving treatment for drug addiction in Northern Ireland."

Police have appealed for anyone with any information about the supply of drugs to contact them on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.