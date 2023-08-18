Police seize suspected Class A drugs worth £1 million at Larne Harbour

Class A drugs with an estimated street value of £1m were seized at Larne Harbour

A man has been arrested after suspected Class A drugs with an estimated street value of £1 million were found concealed in a lorry in Co Antrim.

The seizure was carried out by the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch with assistance of Border Force officers shortly before 6am on Friday where officers searched a lorry during a stop-and-search operation in the Larne Harbour area.

During the search a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs were discovered having been concealed in the vehicle.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and is currently in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

The suspected drugs will now undergo further forensic examination.

A police spokesperson said: “This seizure and arrest highlights the ability of strong partnership working with key stakeholders to tackle this type of organised criminality.

“We will continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs in Northern Ireland and we’re grateful for the support of local people, and I’m keen to reiterate and ask for anyone with information, or concerns, to get in touch on 101.”

“Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”