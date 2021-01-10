Police seize suspected Class A drugs worth £120,000 during Tobermore search

Police have seized suspected Class A drugs worth around £120,000 following the search of a property in Co Londonderry.

Detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit, assisted by uniform colleagues, carried out the search in the Tobermore area of Magherafelt on Sunday.

Police said the search was part of proactive investigation into organised crime.

Following the discovery of the suspected drugs a 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “The seizure of these suspected drugs is further evidence of the commitment of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit in removing dangerous drugs from our communities and thwarting the efforts of organised criminal gangs’ intent on profiting from the detrimental effects drug use causes in communities.

“The demand for drugs fuels the local drug trade which causes irreparable damage and loss to many families. During this global Coronavirus pandemic those who peddle drugs are placing more demand on the NHS. The majority of people are working hard to protect the NHS in these unprecedented times; meanwhile drug dealers are endangering lives and increasing pressures on our emergency services and frontline workers.

"I would appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or drug dealing to call police on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”