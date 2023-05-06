Police seize suspected firearm, ammunition and over £50,000 worth of suspected drugs in Co Antrim

Suspected drugs seized as part of the PSNI operation in Co Antrim.

Police have seized a suspected firearm, ammunition and over £50,000 worth of suspected drugs in Co Antrim.

Two men, aged 33 and 44, have been arrested. Searches were carried out in Belfast and Carrickfergus.

District Commander for Mid & East Antrim, Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: “Local officers stopped a vehicle in the North Road area of Carrickfergus on Friday, 5th May when they saw what they believed to be suspicious activity.

“A small quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs were located on a 33-year-old man and searches were subsequently carried out at a nearby property.

“A number of items were seized, including a suspected assault weapon, magazine and ammunition, a large quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs, a further amount of suspected Class B controlled drugs and drug-related paraphernalia,” she added.

“Additional searches were conducted at a second property in Carrickfergus and a property in central Belfast.

“During these searches, a number of items were seized including a quantity of suspected Class B and Class C controlled drugs and drug-related paraphernalia.”

The 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple offences including possessing a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possessing prohibited weapons and possession of Class A and Class B drugs with intent to supply.

The second man, aged 44, has been arrested on suspicion of multiple offences including possessing a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possessing prohibited weapons and possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Both remain in police custody at this time.

Detective Inspector McCamley of Organised Crime Branch said: “Yesterday’s operation is part of an investigation into the activity of a criminal gang and the activities of those who we suspect have been engaged in organised crime throughout Northern Ireland.

“The suspected firearm is a highly significant find. We are investigating how the weapon was obtained, and how the suspects intended to use it.

“This could have been used to threaten, intimidate and ultimately kill, and the removal of this weapon along with a large amount of drugs intended for our streets, has made our community safer,” he continued.

“The people who are involved in this type of dangerous and life-threatening criminality put entire communities at risk. The Police Service of Northern Ireland will continue to work with communities across Northern Ireland to relentlessly tackle the scourge of criminals who use the threat of violence in an attempt to coercively take control of people’s lives. Together we can tackle this.”

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.