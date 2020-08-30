Police seize weapons after officers attacked by youths in east Belfast

Police have been attacked during a disturbance in east Belfast involving 30 youths.

Police responded to an incident after CCTV operators picked up a disturbance at the Bryson Street and Pitt Park interface area of Belfast.

A crowd of around 30 youths ran from the area and police recovered a number of objects that were used as weapons hidden nearby.

A PSNI officer, posting on East Belfast PSNI Facebook page, said: "Thanks to good work from our CCTV crew these objects were located and seized by police even with stones and bricks being thrown at us and our vehicles.

"Enquiries will be made and CCTV followed up to identify those involved in the disorder."