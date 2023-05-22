Police slam ‘reckless attack’ as shots fired at Coleraine property

Detectives in Coleraine are appealing for information following a report of shots fired at a property on Sunday evening.

While the occupant was in the property on the Tullyarton Road in the town, they were unharmed.

Some damage was caused to the door and window of the property.

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Shortly after 11:30pm, it was reported that a number of shots were fired at a first floor flat in the area. Damage was caused to the door of the property and a window.

"Thankfully, the occupant was upstairs in bed at the time and escaped injury, however has been left badly shaken.

"This was a reckless attack which could have had serious consequences."

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.