Police slam 'vicious and sustained' assault on Co Tyrone delivery driver

The attack happened outside a house on the Urney Road in Clady. Credit: Google

Police have hit out at a "vicious and sustained" assault on a delivery driver by masked men in Co Tyrone.

The attack happened shortly before 7.50pm on Friday outside a house on the Urney Road in the village of Clady.

Police said the delivery driver arrived at the address and was approached by two masked men, one armed with a metal pole, who used it to smash the window of his van.

The victim, who was in his 20s, got out of the van and was set upon by the two men. He was hit with the metal pole and kicked and punched about his head and face.

A piece of masonry was also thrown at the victim's knees several times, before both suspects fled the scene.

PSNI Detective Constable Watkin said: "This was a vicious and sustained attack on a man who was out doing his job and, understandably, he has been left badly shaken. The victim attended hospital having suffered a number of injuries, including to his back, knees and legs.

"Our investigation is at an early stage and we are working to establish a motive, including that this may have been a paramilitary-style attack.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the Urney Road area last night around 7:30pm, or anyone who has information which may help our investigation to get in touch with detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 2179 of 01/11/19."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.