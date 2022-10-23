Police step down search for paraglider in Derry area after ‘nothing untoward’ was found

Searches have been stepped down on Sunday after police said there had been reports of a paraglider in potential difficulty in the Drumahoe area of Londonderry.

A PSNI spokesperson said both ground and aerial searches were taking place.

"An extensive search of the Drumahoe area has been stepped down,” said the PSNI.

"The multi-agency search operation involving police, NI Fire and Rescue Service and Foyle Search and Rescue was prompted by an emergency call from a member of the public this morning.

"They reported seeing a paraglider who appeared to be in difficulty.

"The ground and aerial searches did not find anything untoward.

"We would like to thank the public for their assistance to date and if anyone has any information that could help establish the wellbeing of the paraglider, please call us on 101.”