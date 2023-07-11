Police still hunting third suspect after driver assaulted in south Belfast hijacking

Two men have been arrested after a reported hijacking in the Fitzroy Avenue area of south Belfast on Monday.

Around 10.30pm, three men entered a white Seat Leon and demanded the male driver to take them to a shop on the Ravenhill Road, threatening him and saying they had weapons.

They assaulted the driver before he managed to exit the car and raise the alarm with staff in a nearby shop. The suspects then made off.

Two men were located by police a short time later on the Newtownards Road.

The two men, both aged 23, were arrested on suspicion of hijacking. One of the men was also arrested on suspicion of theft, threats to kill and common assault. They both remain in police custody at this time.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Kennedy said: "Enquiries are ongoing to locate the third suspect. Thankfully the victim did not receive any physical injuries, but is understandably left shaken.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.