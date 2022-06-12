Police stop car travelling in Belfast city centre with no tyre – driver reported to PPS

A driver was stopped by police for driving with no tyre along the Lisburn Road.

A man has been reported to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) for dangerous driving due to their vehicle having no tyre.

PSNI South Belfast posted an image on Facebook of the car which officers stopped in the city centre on Saturday night – which had some remnants of the rubber of a tyre visible along the rims - but otherwise non-existent.

Police said in the post: “The driver hadn’t a baldly it was so bad (he was totally sober and coherent to make it even more unbelievable).

“We couldn’t even issue a ticket for a defective tyre as there wasn’t one!

“The driver has been reported to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) for dangerous driving due to the state of the vehicle.

“Remember it is up to you to keep your vehicle in a roadworthy condition, especially if you are waiting on an MOT test.”