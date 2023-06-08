Police take to roads on unmarked bikes to raise awareness of cycling safety

Police officers in Belfast on unmarked bicycles, as officers across Northern Ireland take to the roads to raise awareness of cycle safety as part of Operation Close Pass (Liam McBurney/PA)

Police officers have been cycling on roads across Northern Ireland on unmarked bikes to raise awareness of cycle safety and enforce safe driving behaviour.

PSNI officers took to the streets as part of a new initiative, Operation Close Pass, in collaboration with Cycling Ulster, designed to educate drivers on the safe distance they are required to give cyclists.

Drivers should allow for a distance of 1.5m between themselves and a cyclist when overtaking, but the PSNI and Ulster Cycling have stated many are falling short of this.

Spokesperson for the scheme, Superintendent Gary Busch said Thursday’s scheme was the first co-ordinated operation across Northern Ireland.

“During our close-pass operations, which were first trailed in 2017, police officers in plain clothes on unmarked bicycles equipped with cameras will be supported by police motorcyclists to identify drivers who don’t give cyclists enough room when they pass.

“We have been running local operations, to educate both drivers and cyclists to regard the roads as a shared space, but this is the first time we are adopting a co-ordinated operation at locations across Northern Ireland on the same day.”

Cycling Ulster’s Rebecca Fitzgerald, PSNI Superintendent Gary Busch and Cycling Ulster’s Tommy McCague during the launch of Operation Close Pass to highlight cycle safety (Liam McBurney/PA)

The operation involves officers wearing helmets mounted with cameras that capture footage of drivers as they pass.

Mr Busch said the primary focus of the scheme was education but penalty notices may be handed out to drivers found to be exhibiting careless driving.

“Where a driver has displayed potentially dangerous driving or has failed to allow a safe or adequate space when passing, the officers radio ahead to uniformed motorcycle colleagues who stop the motorist identified and offer the appropriate advice.

“While our primary focus at this early stage is education, where necessary and appropriate, we will consider enforcement action for the most serious examples, including the recently introduced careless driving fixed penalty notice.

“Motorists will also be offered the opportunity to view the footage captured by the cycle officers so they can fully appreciate what ‘close passing’ is like from the cyclist perspective.”

PSNI Superintendent Gary Busch during an interview at Belfast City Hall, as police officers take part in Operation Close Pass (Liam McBurney/PA)

The scheme is not targeted solely at drivers, with Mr Busch stating that cyclists may also be subject to intervention from police.

“I should, however, also stress that police officers are also tasked to observe cyclist behaviour and intervene with any cyclist who fails to observe the rules of the road or where a cyclist may need to give greater consideration to the environment around them,” he said.

He added: “We all want to make our roads safer, and need to work together to prevent road collisions, fatalities and injuries so let’s each do our part to #sharetheroadtozero.”

Future plans for the initiative include the provision of training to cycling clubs and the limited provision of cameras to record incidents to be shared with police.

Police officers in Belfast on unmarked bicycles as part of Operation Close Pass (Liam McBurney/PA)

Chairman of Cycling Ulster Tommy McCague said road users should welcome the initiative.

“All our road users should welcome every safety initiative that attempts to save lives on our busy roads today. The way ahead is learning to share and have consideration for each other,” he said.

“Let’s hope that today can be the start of this.”