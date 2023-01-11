Police teams conduct Strabane search linked to New IRA

A Police search team, along with specialist sniffing dogs and ATO are currently searching fields in the mount carmel heights area of Strabane (Photo by NI Emergency Response Vids)

Police teams including specialist sniffing dogs and ammunition technical officers are searching fields in the Evish Road area of Strabane on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the searches were part of their investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

Last month two police officers escaped injury following an attempted murder plot.

At the time the two officers had been on patrol in the Mount Carmel Heights area when a bomb was detonated at the side of their vehicle, prompting police to pursue a “strong line of inquiry” into whether the New IRA were involved.

Detective Inspector O'Flaherty said: "The search is part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA and is a continued demonstration of our commitment to reduce the threat posed by violent dissident republicans."

Anyone with information in relation to the New IRA is urged to contact police on 101, or submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/