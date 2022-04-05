Police thank public for co-operation as security alert in Derry’s Waterside continues

The scene at the Corrody Road in Derry’s Waterside where a suspicious object has caused a security alert. Picture Martin McKeown.

A security alert in Londonderry is continuing overnight until Wednesday with PSNI officers remaining at the scene in the Waterside.

The Corrody Road between its junctions with Strabane Old Road and Kittybane Road has been closed since Monday evening after a suspicious object was discovered in the area shortly after 7pm.

The PSNI confirmed the operation is continuing and the public should continue to avoid the area.

No homes have at yet been evacuated as a result of the alert.

PSNI Chief Inspector Michael O 'Loan said: “I want to thank everyone who is affected by this incident for their co-operation and patience as we work to make this scene safe.

"We ask that until the scene is declared safe, people heed the police cordons. I want to reassure the community we are working through this situation as quickly as we can, however, our priority is to keep people safe; that is of paramount importance."