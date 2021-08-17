Police to alert NI schools of domestic abuse at home under new pilot scheme

Sixty schools in Co Down will participating in programme starting this September

A new pilot scheme will see police share information about domestic abuse with a child's school. Stock photo

Sixty schools in Co Down will be alerted by police if their pupils have been affected by domestic violence under a new pilot scheme.

The schools in Downpatrick are to take part in Operation Encompass from the start of this new term.

The scheme involves police sharing information with schools when there has been instances of domestic abuse involving a child, allowing officers to pass on relevant information so that the right support can be put in place.

Read more Crude but viable explosive found in Maghera security alert condemned by MLA

Operation Encompass is a partnership between the PSNI, Safeguarding Board Northern Ireland, the Education Authority and schools aimed at supporting children who witness domestic violence or abuse in the home.

Under the programme, if police attend a domestic abuse call where children are present, they will contact the child's school before 9am the next day to share this information with their safeguarding team.

The aim is to help such children access to emotional support in a school environment. The information shared by the police will be treated in confidence.

The pilot, which launches on September 6, will be based at Downpatrick Police station ahead of a planned regional rollout and covers Downpatrick up to Killyleagh, across to Saintfield and down to Newcastle.

The 60 schools covers various forms of education from nursery, primary, secondary, special, EOTAS (education other than at school), Irish medium and independent Christian.

Detective Chief Superintendent Anthony McNally from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Public Protection Branch said: "Domestic abuse across Northern Ireland has risen over the last year with Covid restrictions creating an environment for more abuse to occur in the home.

"The lasting effects on children who are exposed to domestic abuse can sometimes be left out of the narrative and we want to work in partnership to change this and ensure they are properly safeguarded.

"A child who is experiencing and/or witnessing physical, emotional and psychological abuse at home will go to school the next day often requiring emotional help and support, so it is important that our education colleagues are made aware in quick time when a child has suffered or witnessed domestic abuse."

David and Elisabeth Carney-Haworth, who created Operation Encompass as a charitable organisation a decade ago to promote safeguarding in schools, said they were delighted the operation is being implemented here.

"We know just how much teachers both need and want this information, schools have shared with us the difference that this can make to the children in their care, it enables teachers to understand a child's behaviour, to offer them the support and nurture that they need,” they said in a statement.

"Operation Encompass should be in every force, in every school, for every child, no matter where they live, it is simply every child's right."