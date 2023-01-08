Police treating attack at Derry homes as sectarian hate crime

Politicians in the area have condemned the incident

An attack on two houses by young people in Londonderry on Saturday is being treated as a “sectarian motivated hate crime” by police.

The PSNI said children inside one of the houses were left “shaken”, after rocks were thrown at several properties, causing damage and breaking a number of toys belonging to the children.

Police said they received a report that objects were being thrown at two houses in the Fountain area of the city before 4.45pm by a “group of young people”.

The incident was condemned by politicians in the area.

DUP MLA for Foyle, Gary Middleton, described the attack as “disgusting”.

"Thankfully there were no serious injuries however there is no doubt that this could’ve been much worse as a result of the reckless actions of those involved,” he said.

Waterside councillor Niree McMorris added: “The windows were smashed and glass was shattered all over the children.

"A cowardly attack which could have been fatal had the bricks hit the children. I have spoken to the home owner and both myself and Gary Middleton MLA are liaising with the police. Thank goodness everyone is OK.”

Ulster Unionist councillor Darren Guy said it was only “sheer luck” that there were not serious injuries caused to the children in the homes.

"Up to 15 youths indiscriminately attacked houses in The Fountain with large bricks, which broke windows, almost hitting kids whose parents thought their home was a safe place,” he said.

"It is only by sheer luck that we are not talking about serious injuries to young children tonight as they sat at home eating dinner and watching TV.

"I spoke with residents who said: ‘The bricks were large, one has actually left a dent in the living room wall, the kids' dinner and their hair were covered in broken glass, and they are visibly upset.’

"The other house had its PVC frame damaged, again this could've been a lot worse as a young child was playing in the living room.

“All brought on by the premeditated actions of a few youths, who for some unknown reason carry such sectarian hatred in their minds towards the minority unionist community within our city.

"We in the Ulster Unionist Party totally condemn such acts of sectarian hatred towards the minority unionist community within the city and we will be calling for action to be taken against these youths by the appropriate authorities, to deter possible further such attacks on the long-suffering residents of the Fountain.”

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy also condemned the attack and said anyone with information on those responsible should immediately bring it forward to the PSNI.

“I condemn the reprehensible and sectarian attack on homes in the Fountain Estate at the weekend,” he noted.

“Children narrowly escaped serious injury when rocks were thrown through the window of their home.

“There is no place for sectarianism in our society.

“The people of this city want and are entitled to an inclusive, better future for them and their children and reject this sectarian and anti-community behaviour outright.

“Those responsible should be brought to justice and I am appealing to anyone with information about who carried out this attack to bring it to the PSNI.”

PSNI Inspector Fell added: “Damage was caused including breaking a window, damaging an interior wall and breaking children’s toys.

“There were children inside one of the properties at the time who while thankfully uninjured, are understandably shaken.

“The suspects are understood to have left the area via Hawkin Street, towards New Gate.

“Enquiries are continuing and at this time, this is being treated as a sectarian motivated hate crime.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time, to contact police on 101.”