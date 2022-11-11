Police treating Belfast city centre incident as hate crime after two women are victims of attempted assault and subjected to racist language

Police are treating an incident in Belfast city centre on Thursday as a hate crime, after a man was alleged to have attempted to assault two women, been verbally abusive and used racist language.

Police said the incident happened after 10.20pm in the Castle Street and Donegal Place area of the city.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of class B drugs.

PSNI Chief Inspector Finola Dornan said: “While the man remains in custody helping with ongoing enquiries, I would like to thank those members of the public and a security guard from a city centre business who provided support for the women who were targeted in this disturbing and upsetting incident.

“There is no place for hate crime in our community, something which those members of the public who stepped in to help yesterday evening clearly illustrated.

“I would also appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 2058 of 10/11/22.”