Police treating blaze at former El Divino nightclub in Belfast as deliberate

A blaze which broke out at the site of a former nightclub in Belfast is being treated as deliberate.

Emergency services attended the scene of what used to be El Divino on Mays Meadow just outside the city centre on Tuesday afternoon.

A number of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) appliances were dispatched.

It is understood the blaze started around 4:30pm.

Plumes of smoke could be seen across the city.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended a report of a fire at derelict premises at the Mays Meadow area of Belfast this afternoon.

“Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service also attended the fire, which is being treated as deliberate ignition.

"Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1491 11/04/23.