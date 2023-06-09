Police treating Chloe Mitchell as ‘high risk’ missing person as family say disappearance ‘completely out of character’

The PSNI are examining a number of scenes as part of the investigation. Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Police are treating Chloe Mitchell as a “high risk” missing person and said it is “completely out of character” for her not to be in touch with her family.

The 21-year-old was was last seen in Ballymena a week ago.

The young woman was captured on CCTV walking in the town centre in the direction of James Street in the late hours of Friday 2 June, into the early hours of Saturday 3 June.

PSNI issues statement amid the ongoing search for missing Chloe Mitchell

Phillip Mitchell, Chloe’s brother, told BBC News NI he has been "broken" since his sister disappeared.

On Friday afternoon Mid and East Antrim District Commander, Superintendent Gillian Kearney, said the search is ongoing and a 26-year-old man remains in custody.

“We are treating [Chloe] as a high-risk missing person,” she added.

"I am appealing directly to Chloe to make contact with the police, family or friends so that we know you are safe and well.

"I am also asking the public to contact us if they have seen Chloe.”

Intensive search underway for missing 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell

The Community Rescue Service has been conducting searches along the Braid River in the town.

Spokesperson Darren Harper described it as a "pretty significant operation" with difficult terrain presenting challenges for those involved.

"We do have the water technical team in the water and [on] the river banks and we also have ground teams searching other areas," he said.

Mr Harper also said the warm weather is posing additional challenges for personnel wearing specialist equipment.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Kearney said detectives are becoming “increasingly concerned” about Chloe’s safety.

"It is completely out of character for her to not be in contact with her family, who are being supported by specialist officers during this worrying time,” she said.

"We have launched a criminal investigation into her disappearance and we are examining a number of scenes.

"A 26-year-old man was arrested in Lurgan yesterday and is currently helping police with their enquiries.

The PSNI are examining a number of scenes as part of the investigation. Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

"Please look at the photograph of Chloe. She was last seen wearing a green and black Northface style jacket, a white t-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers.

"I would like to thank the public and search and rescue teams for all their help in trying to find Chloe.

"If you have any information, even if you think it might not be important enough to share, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2262 of 05/06/23. What you tell us could hold the key to finding Chloe."

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.”