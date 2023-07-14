Police treating Co Armagh Orange hall Twelfth attack as sectarian hate crime

A window was broken at Keady Orange Hall, reportedly by a group on youths, on July 12, 2023.

Police are treating an attack on Keady Orange Hall on the Twelfth as a sectarian hate crime.

It follows reports the building was vandalised and ‘pelted with eggs’ by youths.

TUV councillor Keith Ratcliffe condemned the incident.

He said: “When the brethren of Keady True Blues LOL 298 returned from the Co Armagh Twelfth demonstration in Lurgan, they were ‘welcomed’ by a group of youths, many of whom had their faces covered by scarves”.

He added: "As the brethren enjoyed tea and fellowship together, the hall then came under attack from a crowd throwing eggs.”

The Orangemen departed at around 6pm, but a window at the property was reported broken at around 8pm. Brambles were also dragged in front of the door to the hall.

Mr Ratcliffe added that he was “dismayed and disappointed” by the incident.

"While Keady district is no stranger to such acts of vandalism, the brazenness of this latest attack is particularly sinister,” he said.

He said police have interviewed several witnesses and has appealed for anyone with information to contact the PSNI.

Mr Ratcliffe added: “While some may shrug off such an attack, claiming it was just a bunch of young people messing around, the pattern of such activity in the wider Keady district would suggest a much more sinister motive.

"One questions where is the respect and tolerance that nationalists have so often called for? Where is the shared space in Keady and other parts of South Armagh?”

The PSNI appealed for information on the incident.

Inspector Browne said: “We received a report that between approximately 6.10pm and 8.00pm on Wednesday, 12 July 12 that a window was smashed and branches were scattered at the front of an Orange hall.

“We are treating this as a sectarian hate crime.

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area or who may have captured CCTV or other footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1925 12/07/23.”