Police treating fire at Belfast premises as ‘racially motivated hate crime’

Police have said they are treating a fire at a commercial premises in Belfast as a racially motivated hate crime.

The blaze occurred shortly after 3.30am this morning (Friday) in the Sandy Row area of south Belfast.

No injuries were reported however the premises suffered significant damage.

The PSNI are appealing for witnesses to the incident and are keen to speak to two males who were spotted in the area prior to the fire.

They were described as wearing all black clothing and were travelling on foot in the direction of Schomberg Park.

A police spokesperson said: “We are treating this as a racially motivated hate crime. Thankfully, no one was injured but significant damage and disruption has been caused.

"As part of our ongoing enquiries, we are keen to speak to two males who were seen in the area before this incident.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV, or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 198 of 18/8/23”.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”