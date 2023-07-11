Police treating material on Rathcoole bonfire as ‘hate crime’

Effigy hanging from the bonfire in Rathcoole above the name of Sinn Fein Councillor Taylor McGrann.

An effigy hanging from a noose has been placed on top of a north Belfast bonfire alongside a board bearing the name of a Sinn Féin councillor and labelling him ‘scum’.

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has reported the incident at Rathcoole bonfire to the PSNI as a “sectarian hate crime”.

Gerry Kelly said: “An effigy above a poster bearing the name of Taylor McGrann alongside sectarian displays are on a bonfire in Rathcoole.

“None of this behaviour represents legitimate expressions of culture. These are sectarian hate crimes.

“Our society needs to adopt a zero tolerance against such displays of sectarian hate and bigotry.”

He added: “All bonfires should be subject to proper legal regulation and enforcement; based upon existing environmental legislation; permission and approval; respect for public and private property; public health considerations; and community safety.

“I have reported this to the police as a hate crime.

“There is an onus on unionist political and community leaders to stand up against these displays of sectarian hatred and make it clear that there is no place for them in this society.”

The PSNI confirmed it received a report on Tuesday, July 11, in relation to material placed on a bonfire in Rathcoole, Newtownabbey.

Police are treating this as a “hate crime” and have liaised with community representatives with a view to having the material removed.