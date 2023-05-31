Police treating ‘nasty’ assault on 12-year-old Derry boy as ‘sectarian hate crime’

A 12-year-old boy has been hospitalised with injuries including concussion following a Derry assault described by police as a “sectarian hate crime”.

Police said the boy was attacked by three males and one female in the vicinity of the City Walls in the Fountain area on Monday afternoon.

The attackers are all believed to be of young teenage age.

"One of these males assaulted the victim, kicking him on the leg and punching him on the face. A member of the public intervened by shouting and the three males and female ran off towards Bishop Street,” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed.

“The boy was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, which included a concussion.”

Inspector Michael Gahan added: "This was a nasty assault which has left the victim understandably distressed. This assault is being investigated as a sectarian hate crime and we encourage anyone who can assist with our enquiries to get in touch with us by calling 101, and quoting reference number 1061 of 29/05/23.”