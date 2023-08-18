Police treating ‘No Irish No Gay’ graffiti in Lurgan as homophobic hate crime

The graffiti has been condemned by an Alliance councillor.

Police are treating graffiti reading ‘No Irish No Gay’ in Lurgan as a homophobic hate crime.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, the PSNI said they received a report of criminal damage and had been informed by local residents in the Mourneview area that the paintwork had been there “for a number of years” and was not newly painted.

Alliance councillor Peter Lavery told the Belfast Telegraph he was aware of the graffiti, but believed it was new.

He said he is concerned its existence may lead to a resurgence of the slogan which was initially spotted around the Co Armagh town in 2021.

"It’s very concerning, I seen stencils did go up and around Mourneview a year or two ago, and they were reported and removed at the time,” he said.

"But it’s very worrying this is now becoming a regular occurrence.”

In a further statement provided to the Belfast Telegraph, Councillor Lavery said: “Lurgan is an inclusive, welcoming town that is looking to the future. Those spray painting these homophobic and anti-Irish statements do not represent the vast majority of people here, and I condemn them and their actions entirely.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of criminal damage in the Pollock Drive area of Lurgan in Friday, 18th August.

“Officers attended and spoke with local residents, who advised that the graffiti had been there for a number of years.

"The graffiti is being treated a homophobic hate crime.”

In 2018, the same slogan appeared on a banner hung on a bridge close to Lurgan on the M1, visible from the Belfast-bound lanes.

Shortly after it appeared, Sinn Fein MLA Declan Kearney said he reported the banner to police and called its placement “reprehensible”, with police saying they were treating it as a hate incident.