Police treating north Belfast assault as ‘sectarian hate crime’

A man and a woman aged in their 20s have been assaulted in north Belfast on Friday evening with the male victim hospitalised in what police are calling a sectarian hate crime.

Police said the incident happened in the Alexandra Park Avenue area of the city, with the two victims attacked by a group of three men.

PSNI Inspector McCullagh said: “It was reported on Saturday (30th April) that shortly after 11.30pm on Friday evening, a man and woman, both in their 20s, were assaulted by three males in the Alexandra Park Avenue of the city.

"It was reported that one of the males punched the man's face before pushing the female to the ground. They then kicked the male victim to his ribs.

"The male attended hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this stage. The assailants then made off from the area.

"All three suspects were described as being in their early 20s and between 5"8 and 6" in height. One of the suspects was reported to be wearing a dark jacket and grey sweatpants, and another was reportedly also wearing a dark jacket.

“Enquiries are continuing and the incident is being treated as a sectarian hate crime. I would encourage anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting reference 353 of 30/04/22. You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”