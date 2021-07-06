Police treating north Belfast waste paper company blaze as arson

Police are treating a fire at a waste paper company in north Belfast as arson.

The blaze, which broke out on Monday around 5pm on the Limestone Road, has now been extinguished.

The fire created a large plume of black smoke in the area and residents in the Limestone Road, Glencollyer Street and Mileriver Street areas were asked to keep their doors and windows closed as a precautionary measure.

Forty-six Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue personnel dealt with the incident, using six fire appliances and one specialist appliance. Firefighters were still present on Tuesday morning.

The scene on the Limestone Road in north Belfast where a fire started at a recycling centre on Monday afternoon. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said it received a report of a fire at Bailey Waste Ltd around 5pm.

“Officers responded and attended the scene, along with the NIFRS who extinguished the blaze,” stated the PSNI. “The incident is being treated as arson at this time.

“The Limestone Road was closed for a number of hours but has since reopened.

“A large amount of plastic and paper was destroyed during the fire and a perimeter fence was extensively damaged.

“Anyone with information about this incident, or anyone who may have been in the area of Limestone Road area and saw anything suspicious to call 101, and quote reference number 1582 of 05/07/21.”

North Belfast DUP MLA William Humphrey praised the firefighters who tackled the blaze and preventing it from spreading to Mountcollyer and Currie Primary School.

“I am told that at one stage the flames were less than five metres away from the building,” said Mr Humphrey.

“Double glazing units along the youth centre side of the building have been smashed by the fire and we await a fuller assessment.

“However, we are extremely fortunate that the wind was not blowing towards the building on Monday or the outcome could have been much worse.

“The swift and effective action of firefighters saved those premises. It would have been a devastating blow to the lower north Belfast community if this youth centre and primary school had been lost.

“It is deeply concerning to hear that the PSNI are treating this blaze as suspected arson. I urge anyone having any relevant information to bring that forward to the police.”