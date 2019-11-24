Police treating paint bomb attack on Newtownabbey home as racially motivated hate crime

The incident took place in the Fernagh Avenue area. Credit: Google

The property in the Fernagh Avenue area was attacked in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It was reported at around 12.25am that a number of paint bombs were thrown at the front of the house with one smashing the front window.

Two men and two women in their 20s and a young boy were inside the property during the incident. No injuries were reported.

Inspector Patton said that enquiries are continuing and confirmed the incident was being treated as a "racially motivated hate crime".

"We would appeal to anyone with information to contact police in Newtownabbey on 101, quoting reference number 32 24.11.19," he said.

"Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."