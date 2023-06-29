Police treating security alert in Portrush as ‘hate crime’ after device discovered

Police are at the scene. Stock image: Aodhan Roberts

Police at the scene of a road closure at Hopefield Avenue near where a suspicious object has been found. (Credit: Geoffrey Moffett/ECCAG)

A security alert in Portrush remains ongoing, with police treating the incident as a hate crime.

The device was discovered last night in the Hopefield Grove area with road closures also in place at Hopefield Avenue and Hopefield Crescent.

Several homes have been evacuated.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are treating this incident as a hate crime. Members of the public are asked to continue to avoid the area. A further update will follow in due course.”