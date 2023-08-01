Police treating tearing of Bible on Pride day in Belfast as hate crime

The PSNI has said it is treating the tearing of a Bible in Belfast city centre on Saturday as a hate crime.

A street preacher has alleged a Bible was “ripped up” in front of him at the Pride parade.

Ryan Williamson said he has given a statement to police.

A PSNI spokesperson has now confirmed the matter was being treated as a hate crime.

Earlier, Mr Williamson responded to reports that he was filmed on Saturday during the Pride parade accusing gay people of “wanting to rape our children”.

The video was widely shared on social media afterwards, with some social media users expressing outrage at the preacher’s words.

The PSNI later confirmed they were investigating the incident as an alleged hate crime, but Mr Williamson said the police had not been in contact with him over his actions in the video.

Instead, he said police have been in touch with him via phone and email due to an alleged assault against him.

During the video, two police officers can be seen observing the incident and then speaking to a man who appears to be trying to video Mr Wilkinson.

In the video, Mr Williamson says: “Homosexuals have become so brazen, that they want to rape the righteous, and that (is) happening today.

“They want to rape our children; they want to rape our country. They want to pillage and pilfer all in the name of love.”

Speaking on the BBC’s Nolan Show, Mr Williamson claimed media outlets that published the video “completely vilified” him.

“The irresponsibility here has been with the legacy media who have taken an 18 second clip and completely vilified me. Words and meanings matter,” he added.

“A text without a context is a pretext…for me this is nothing new. The police and the council and other people have been weaponised against me.”

Pushed on his comments, the preacher admitted his words were “outrageous... if taken out of context”.

“I’m saying this morning, is what I mean is that our kids are being indoctrinated by a militant homosexual agenda. It’s the rape of their identity.”

