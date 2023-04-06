Police treating two separate flat fires as arson with intent to endanger life

The PSNI has confirmed it is treating two separate fires at two flats in Co Down and Co Antrim as arson attacks with intent to endanger life.

The first blaze occurred at a property in the Windmill Drive area of Ballynahinch where police and firefighters discovered that an oil tank had been set alight and a bin had been wedged against a door.

The fire was subsequently extinguished and no one was in the property at the time.

A police spokesperson said: “We are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area at the time or anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 106 of 06/04/23.”

Meanwhile, police are also appealing for information following a separate fire at a property in Ballycastle.

It occurred at a flat in the Leyland Drive area of the town where substantial damage occurred to a number of rooms in the property.

A police spokesperson said: “Fortunately, there was no one inside the flat at the time of the incident, however, a number of residents from adjoining properties had to be evacuated as a precaution.

“They were later allowed to return to their homes.

“Smoke and water damage was also caused to several of the adjoining properties.”

They added: “Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident, which we are treating as arson to endanger life, are continuing, and I would ask that anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 109 of 06/04/23.”

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”