Police treating van set on fire in Co Antrim as arson

Police have said they are treating a report of a van which was set on fire in Co Antrim as arson.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning after police received a report of the silver panelled vehicle on fire in the Woodvale area of Larne.

Police alongside members of the the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the fire.

A police spokesperson said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, but we believe this was deliberate and are treating as arson.

"We ask anyone who can assist with our enquiries to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference number 13 of 16/08/23. If you have doorbell footage that we can review, we would encourage you to get in touch.

“You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”