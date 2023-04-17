Police urge public to listen for ‘squawks and shrieks’ as Co Fermanagh parrot goes missing

The parrot – named ‘Parry’ – has been missing for almost three days.

Police have urged the public to be vigilant for any ‘distinctive squaks and shrieks’ after reports of a missing parrot in Co Fermanagh.

The male parrot – named ‘Parry’ – has been missing since Friday afternoon from his home in Lisbellaw.

"Parry is an Eclectus parrot who went missing on Friday April 14 at about 1500 hours in the vicinity of Rampart Lane, Lisbellaw,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

"He is emerald green in colour with bright red feathers under his wings and with blue on the leading edge of his wings and tail. He is a medium sized parrot and friendly, and may also try to make contact with people as he will be hungry and loves human attention.

"He likes words such as “tickle” and “birdie”. Parry has a distinct silver ring on his right leg. He tends to be more vocal in early morning and evening time. Should anyone hear anything like distinctive squawks/shrieks.”

“Any sightings please contact 101 in reference to serial 1705 16/04/2023.”