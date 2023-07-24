Police vehicle damaged by youths throwing stones as officers deal with west Belfast crash

The emergency services came under attack in west Belfast while responding to an incident at the weekend.

The anti-social behaviour by young people throwing stones happened on Sunday while emergency crews were assisting at the scene of a car crash on the Stewartstown Road in the city.

The two-vehicle collision happened close to the Dairy Farm Shopping Centre after 6pm on Sunday.

The PSNI confirmed one of its vehicles was damaged by the stones.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “West Belfast Neighbourhood Policing Team alongside the fire and ambulance services have come under attack by youths throwing stones when dealing with an injured member of the public following a car collision on Stewartstown Road.

“This behaviour is unacceptable.

“A police vehicle has been damaged as a result and put emergency services at risk of injury.

“We would appeal for anyone who has any information to contact police.”