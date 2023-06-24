Police vehicle involved in collision with car on Shankill Road

Emergency services responding to the incident on the Shankill Road

Parts of the Shankill Road in Belfast have been closed after a police vehicle was involved in a collision with a car.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening with images on social media showing damage to the patrol car’s windows and one of its front passenger doors appearing to be missing.

In a statement, the PSNI said the police vehicle was responding to an emergency when the collision occurred in north Belfast.

"Motorists are advised that the Shankill Road is currently closed between Dover Street and Agnes Street due to a road traffic collision involving a car and a police vehicle which was responding to an emergency,” a spokesperson said.

“Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey.”

Images also show further emergency response vehicles in attendance at the scene including members of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.